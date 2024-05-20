Akre Capital Management LLC Sells 91,160 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Akre Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,053,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,160 shares during the period. Brookfield comprises approximately 6.1% of Akre Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Akre Capital Management LLC owned 1.10% of Brookfield worth $724,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BN. Eldred Rock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,868,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $754,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 4.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,841,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,650,000 after acquiring an additional 273,474 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,667,000. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.10.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of BN traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,966,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826,471. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $73.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.94 and a beta of 1.48. Brookfield Co. has a 1-year low of $28.84 and a 1-year high of $45.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.33.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is presently 52.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at $175,526,263.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

