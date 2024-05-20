Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Stake Cut by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 4.4% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $13,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 13,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 102,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,212,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCLT traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.20. The company had a trading volume of 951,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,068. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $67.47 and a twelve month high of $81.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.76.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.323 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.