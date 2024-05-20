Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $138.76 Million Stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Brandes Investment Partners LP decreased its holdings in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,904,843 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 913,442 shares during the period. CEMEX comprises approximately 2.1% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $138,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 129,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 85,927 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in CEMEX by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 212,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 12,128 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CEMEX by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 84,035 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in CEMEX by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 33,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 27,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEMEX Stock Performance

Shares of CX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,303,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,446,422. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.84. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.64, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on CEMEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CEMEX in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

