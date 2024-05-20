Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Trading 10.6% Higher

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE – Get Free Report) shares were up 10.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.34 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.30 ($0.02). Approximately 33,075,303 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 520% from the average daily volume of 5,337,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.18 ($0.01).

Surface Transforms Trading Up 10.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.84 million, a P/E ratio of -39.80 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08.

Surface Transforms Company Profile

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers carbon-ceramic brake discs for automotive and aircraft applications.

