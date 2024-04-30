National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
National Western Life Group Price Performance
Shares of National Western Life Group stock opened at $488.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $487.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $483.77. National Western Life Group has a 1 year low of $250.16 and a 1 year high of $493.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.71.
National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported ($3.46) EPS for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $207.87 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
National Western Life Group Company Profile
National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than National Western Life Group
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.