National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

National Western Life Group Price Performance

Shares of National Western Life Group stock opened at $488.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $487.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $483.77. National Western Life Group has a 1 year low of $250.16 and a 1 year high of $493.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.71.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported ($3.46) EPS for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $207.87 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

National Western Life Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWLI. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in National Western Life Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in National Western Life Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in National Western Life Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in National Western Life Group during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.

