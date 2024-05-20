Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 1,667,164 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,185,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,667,164 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $749,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter worth about $25,000. USCF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 21,400.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Vertical Research cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. TD Cowen cut shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded down $0.92 on Monday, hitting $130.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,202,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,915. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $106.69 and a 1 year high of $247.44.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.18%.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

See Also

