Brandes Investment Partners LP Boosts Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 232.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,932,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,352,208 shares during the quarter. Corteva makes up approximately 1.4% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.27% of Corteva worth $92,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 70.6% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in Corteva by 234.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.24.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In related news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,269,713.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Corteva news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at $7,269,713.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,556 shares of company stock worth $4,795,016 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Up 0.5 %

CTVA stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.74. 2,691,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,610,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.23. The company has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $58.81.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.01%.

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.