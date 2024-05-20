Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,925,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493,880 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 92.46% of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF worth $829,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 332.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 306,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,453,000 after purchasing an additional 235,367 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:USPX traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $46.46. 35,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,457. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.02. Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF has a 1-year low of $35.75 and a 1-year high of $46.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.09 and a 200-day moving average of $42.89.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

