Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 809,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,196 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.8% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $120,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 80.0% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Chevron by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:CVX traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $161.24. 4,912,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,247,853. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $171.70. The firm has a market cap of $297.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.16.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,796 shares of company stock valued at $2,575,361 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.10.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

