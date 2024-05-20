Alien Metals (LON:UFO) Trading Up 12.8%

Shares of Alien Metals Limited (LON:UFO – Get Free Report) rose 12.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00). Approximately 67,732,264 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 26,899,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

Alien Metals Trading Up 12.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of £14.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.20.

Alien Metals Company Profile

Alien Metals Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and development of mineral resource assets. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, iron ore, and precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 90% owned Hancock Iron Ore Project located in Western Australia.

