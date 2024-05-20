Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up about 2.7% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $8,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYW. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 33,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 987.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,607,000 after purchasing an additional 282,186 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 64,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 13,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,257,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,390,000 after purchasing an additional 393,079 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $1.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $139.73. The stock had a trading volume of 615,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,715. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.89. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $96.37 and a one year high of $139.97.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

