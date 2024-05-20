Brandes Investment Partners LP Raises Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 802,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,741 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.14% of Emerson Electric worth $78,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $764,604,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 255.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,803,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,232 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,447,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,903 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 211.7% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,003,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,439,000 after buying an additional 1,360,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,199,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,858,000 after buying an additional 1,184,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.71. 1,852,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,775,921. The firm has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $116.76.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMR. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.56.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

