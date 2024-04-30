Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Vicor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of VICR stock opened at $34.30 on Friday. Vicor has a one year low of $30.90 and a one year high of $98.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 1.53.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $83.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.83 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

In other news, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $73,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,374 shares in the company, valued at $197,924.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $73,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,374 shares in the company, valued at $197,924.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 2,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $98,383.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,999 shares of company stock worth $184,990. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 159,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 85,390 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Vicor in the first quarter worth about $1,714,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in Vicor in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vicor by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,253 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

