HC Wainwright Lowers Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Price Target to $0.70

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $0.80 to $0.70 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Americas Silver Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:USAS opened at $0.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Americas Silver has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.46.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $19.49 million for the quarter. Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 45.81% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Americas Silver will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Americas Silver

About Americas Silver

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 2.7% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,827,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 48,009 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Americas Silver during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,145,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 117,214 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,179,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 880,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americas Silver during the first quarter valued at about $1,495,000. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Featured Articles

