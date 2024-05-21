HC Wainwright Lowers Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Price Target to $0.70

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $0.80 to $0.70 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:USAS opened at $0.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Americas Silver has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.46.
Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $19.49 million for the quarter. Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 45.81% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Americas Silver will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.
