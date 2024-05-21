Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Robert W. Baird

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $192.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a buy rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $175.00.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $177.30 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52-week low of $93.16 and a 52-week high of $184.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $653.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.99 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $1,635,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $124,351,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,532,087. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $1,635,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Drainage Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,265,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,251,353,000 after purchasing an additional 395,099 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,445,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,521,000 after acquiring an additional 169,517 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 8.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,385,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,743,000 after acquiring an additional 104,272 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,299,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,737,000 after acquiring an additional 178,720 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,162,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.