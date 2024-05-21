Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given New $75.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walmart to $66.67 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Walmart to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.01.

Get Walmart alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE WMT opened at $64.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.58. Walmart has a one year low of $48.34 and a one year high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 35.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $1,687,250.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,076,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,187,943.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $1,687,250.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,076,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,187,943.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,045,631. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Walmart

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.