Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given New $75.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.66 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walmart to $66.67 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Walmart to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.01.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 35.47%.
In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $1,687,250.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,076,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,187,943.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $1,687,250.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,076,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,187,943.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,045,631. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
