H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of HNNMY stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.08. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $3.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 1.47.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Analysts expect that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Increases Dividend

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This is an increase from H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s payout ratio is presently 90.92%.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, and children worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, activewear, jeans, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

