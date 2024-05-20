HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stock Position Raised by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 313,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,774 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $84,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $694,985,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,152,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,452,000 after purchasing an additional 67,332 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,150,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,860,000 after buying an additional 30,072 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,146,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,081,000 after acquiring an additional 102,025 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,126,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total transaction of $289,299.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,474. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total transaction of $289,299.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,474. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,544,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,617 shares of company stock worth $4,321,986 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA stock traded up $2.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $325.15. 725,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,010. The stock has a market cap of $85.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $215.96 and a one year high of $335.83.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $356.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.00.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

