Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 16,647 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,338,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,647 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,013,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in ASML by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in ASML by 35.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASML. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,036.00.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock traded up $14.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $939.44. The stock had a trading volume of 668,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $939.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $840.26. The stock has a market cap of $370.69 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $1,056.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.04 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.48%.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.