Franklin Resources Inc. Has $646.15 Million Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,087,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,635 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $646,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.8% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.9% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In related news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total transaction of $367,422.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,770.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Price Performance

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Shares of GPN traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,613,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.97. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $95.12 and a one year high of $141.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Global Payments from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Global Payments from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.11.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

