Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 70 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Linde by 9.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Optas LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 1.5% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 13.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 300,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,757,000 after purchasing an additional 36,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.83.

Linde Stock Up 0.5 %

LIN traded up $2.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $432.04. The stock had a trading volume of 611,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,831. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $451.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $426.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $350.60 and a twelve month high of $477.71. The company has a market capitalization of $207.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total transaction of $3,837,704.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,058,131.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,948 shares of company stock worth $35,687,605 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

