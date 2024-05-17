Gary B. Smith Sells 4,166 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $204,800.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,777 shares in the company, valued at $18,522,357.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ciena Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CIEN traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.85. 500,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,020. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $63.24.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Ciena had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CIEN has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Ciena from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Ciena in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ciena

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 50,597 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 23,544 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 34.4% in the third quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 352,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,670,000 after acquiring an additional 90,206 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 2.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the third quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,883,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Further Reading

