Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Applied Materials updated its Q3 guidance to $1.83-2.19 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 1.830-2.190 EPS.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Applied Materials stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $214.09. 3,445,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,789,295. The firm has a market cap of $177.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.24. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $120.18 and a 12 month high of $219.36.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.84.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMAT

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.