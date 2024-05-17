Insider Buying: Zomedica Corp. (NYSE:ZOM) Director Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Zomedica Corp. (NYSE:ZOM – Get Free Report) Director Johnny D. Powers bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.17 per share, for a total transaction of $17,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,225,000 shares in the company, valued at $378,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company offers diagnostic products comprising TRUFORMA Bulk Acoustic Wave point of care diagnostic platform; TRUVIEW, a digital cystoscopy platform that offers automated slide preparation within the instrument; and VetGuardian, a zero-touch vital signs remote monitoring system.

