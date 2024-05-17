Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Raymond James cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.26.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total transaction of $1,367,501.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,650 shares of company stock worth $31,761,199 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,723,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,796,828. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $264.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.52, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

