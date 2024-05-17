Orbler (ORBR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $137,130.50

Orbler (ORBR) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One Orbler token can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000665 BTC on major exchanges. Orbler has a total market capitalization of $90.17 million and approximately $137,130.50 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Orbler has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Orbler

Orbler launched on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Buying and Selling Orbler

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbler should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

