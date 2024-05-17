Monero Price Reaches $134.71 on Major Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Monero has a total market cap of $2.48 billion and approximately $39.83 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Monero has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $134.71 or 0.00201870 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66,725.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $464.92 or 0.00696729 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.20 or 0.00124688 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00008866 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00042173 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.01 or 0.00070447 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.23 or 0.00097746 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Monero Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,437,889 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.