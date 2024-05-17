Insider Buying: Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Major Shareholder Acquires 11,105 Shares of Stock

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 11,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $98,945.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,449,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,736,693.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,765 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.64 per share, with a total value of $41,169.60.

On Monday, March 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 30,534 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.93 per share, with a total value of $272,668.62.

On Friday, March 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,666 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.76 per share, for a total transaction of $49,634.16.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

MHI traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,529. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.49. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $8.99.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MHI. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 125.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 27,931 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 27,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

