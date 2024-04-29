Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Sold by Altrius Capital Management Inc

Altrius Capital Management Inc decreased its position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,624 shares during the period. Stellantis comprises 1.8% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $6,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STLA. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Stellantis by 100,358.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,993,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,714,000 after buying an additional 20,972,806 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Stellantis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,047,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Stellantis by 10.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,232,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883,816 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,139,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,231,000 after buying an additional 1,118,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Stellantis by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,624,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STLA shares. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC cut Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.28.

Insider Activity at Stellantis

In other Stellantis news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $3,864,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 36,251,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,095,807.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,150,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,724,500.

Stellantis Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:STLA traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,936,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,440,503. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.47.

Stellantis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $1.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.55%.

About Stellantis

(Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.