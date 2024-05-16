Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.76) by $0.34, Zacks reports. Stryve Foods had a negative net margin of 107.52% and a negative return on equity of 251.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.25) EPS.

Stryve Foods Stock Performance

SNAX stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.80. 1,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,724. Stryve Foods has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.89.

Get Stryve Foods alerts:

Stryve Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces charcuterie slabs, thinly sliced steaks, air-dried beef sticks, biltong, biltong slabs, crisps, carne seca, sliced biltong, and droëwors products, as well as markets and sells human-grade pet treats under the brand Two Tails.

Receive News & Ratings for Stryve Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryve Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.