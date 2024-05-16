Wedbush Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.81. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aprea Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.38) per share.

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday.

Aprea Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2 %

APRE traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $5.81. 683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,939. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.31. Aprea Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $8.85. The firm has a market cap of $31.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bernd R. Seizinger acquired 6,860 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $50,009.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,563.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 9,870 shares of company stock worth $71,952. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors, ovarian, breast, and prostate cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.