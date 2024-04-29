Kennon Green & Company LLC Sells 3,775 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kennon Green & Company LLC trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the period. Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Choreo LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 119,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after buying an additional 12,181 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 123,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 14,871 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 15,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.61. 18,253,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,715,859. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $40.37. The company has a market capitalization of $145.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.44, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.96 and its 200 day moving average is $28.36.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 466.67%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.