Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.50

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 64 ($0.79), with a volume of 290242 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.40 ($0.80).

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 66.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 68.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £493.45 million, a P/E ratio of 585.45 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Cordiant Digital Infrastructure alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Cordiant Digital Infrastructure news, insider Shonaid Jemmett- Page bought 15,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £9,955.40 ($12,296.69). 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Company Profile

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited is an infrastructure investment fund specializes in investments in buy & build, capital expenditure and bolt-on acquisitions and digital infrastructure assets in the middle-market. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data and cloud centers, mobile telecommunications/ broadcast towers, distributed sensor networks and fibre-optic network assets businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cordiant Digital Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.