Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Forecasted to Post FY2028 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2028 earnings estimates for Precigen in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Precigen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PGEN. StockNews.com raised shares of Precigen to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Precigen in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Precigen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

PGEN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.43. 59,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,795. Precigen has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34. The company has a market cap of $355.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.77.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 1,540.63% and a negative return on equity of 55.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGEN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Precigen by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 22,538 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC raised its stake in Precigen by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 425,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Precigen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Precigen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

