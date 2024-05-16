Comparing Hempstract (OTCMKTS:HPST) & SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW)

Hempstract (OTCMKTS:HPST – Get Free Report) and SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Hempstract and SilverBow Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hempstract N/A N/A N/A SilverBow Resources 24.41% 16.48% 7.66%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.8% of SilverBow Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 28.1% of Hempstract shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of SilverBow Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hempstract N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SilverBow Resources $652.36 million 1.43 $297.72 million $7.40 4.92

This table compares Hempstract and SilverBow Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SilverBow Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Hempstract.

Volatility & Risk

Hempstract has a beta of -3.12, suggesting that its share price is 412% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SilverBow Resources has a beta of 2.52, suggesting that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hempstract and SilverBow Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hempstract 0 0 0 0 N/A SilverBow Resources 0 3 4 0 2.57

SilverBow Resources has a consensus target price of $45.33, indicating a potential upside of 23.32%. Given SilverBow Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SilverBow Resources is more favorable than Hempstract.

Summary

SilverBow Resources beats Hempstract on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hempstract

Hempstract, Inc. produces and sells cannabidiol (CBD) and cannabigerol solutions in the United States. It offers CBD isolate powder and distillate oil. The company was formerly known as Riverdale Oil and Gas Corporation and changed its name to Hempstract, Inc. in November 2020. Hempstract, Inc. is based in Warden, Washington.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, exploration, develops, acquires, and operates oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017. SilverBow Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

