Orchid (OXT) One Day Volume Reaches $8.90 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. One Orchid token can currently be bought for about $0.0981 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $96.13 million and approximately $8.90 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00010173 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00010888 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001396 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65,840.18 or 1.00032258 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00012140 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000067 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00007340 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.09946443 USD and is up 6.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $6,441,721.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

