374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) Issues Earnings Results

374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02), Zacks reports. 374Water had a negative net margin of 406.05% and a negative return on equity of 48.86%.
374Water Trading Up 2.1 %
SCWO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,508. The firm has a market cap of $188.34 million, a P/E ratio of -28.00 and a beta of -0.16. 374Water has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $3.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30.
About 374Water
