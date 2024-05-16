Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Short Interest Up 19.0% in April

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the April 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 200.0 days.
Barry Callebaut Stock Up 4.6 %
BYCBF traded up $78.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,780.80. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 113. Barry Callebaut has a one year low of $1,330.00 and a one year high of $2,098.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,495.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1,522.18.
Barry Callebaut Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Barry Callebaut
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Cisco Systems Rebound is On: Double-Digit Upside to Come
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- This Walmart Rally has Legs: 20% Upside Left To Go
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- 5 Companies Leading the Charge With Robotic Solutions
Receive News & Ratings for Barry Callebaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barry Callebaut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.