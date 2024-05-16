Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Short Interest Up 19.0% in April

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the April 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 200.0 days.

Barry Callebaut Stock Up 4.6 %

BYCBF traded up $78.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,780.80. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 113. Barry Callebaut has a one year low of $1,330.00 and a one year high of $2,098.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,495.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1,522.18.

Barry Callebaut Company Profile

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate and cocoa products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants, as well as personalization sheets.

