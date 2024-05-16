Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.11, Zacks reports.
Athira Pharma Price Performance
NASDAQ ATHA traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $2.38. The stock had a trading volume of 74,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,487. The company has a market cap of $91.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.51. Athira Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $4.30.
Athira Pharma Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Athira Pharma
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- This Walmart Rally has Legs: 20% Upside Left To Go
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 5 Companies Leading the Charge With Robotic Solutions
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- These 5 Penny Stocks Just Surged Double Digits
Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.