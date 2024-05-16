NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.53-2.63 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $657-667 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $665.52 million. NICE also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.530-10.730 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $343.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NICE from $244.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NICE from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NICE from $238.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on NICE from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $296.09.

Get NICE alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NICE

NICE Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NICE traded down $28.35 on Thursday, hitting $199.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,237,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,009. NICE has a one year low of $149.54 and a one year high of $270.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $623.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NICE will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.