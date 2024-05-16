International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

International General Insurance has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.7% annually over the last three years. International General Insurance has a dividend payout ratio of 1.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of IGIC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.79. 21,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,663. International General Insurance has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $14.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.82. The company has a market cap of $681.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.20.

International General Insurance ( NASDAQ:IGIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $122.80 million for the quarter. International General Insurance had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 28.24%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of International General Insurance in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It is involved in underwriting a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, motor, marine liability, contingency, marine, treaty, and casualty insurance and reinsurance.

