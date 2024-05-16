Newmont Co. (ASX:NEM) Declares $0.27 Interim Dividend

Newmont Co. (ASX:NEM – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, May 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.268 per share on Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, June 2nd.
Newmont Stock Performance
About Newmont
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Newmont
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Cisco Systems Rebound is On: Double-Digit Upside to Come
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- This Walmart Rally has Legs: 20% Upside Left To Go
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 5 Companies Leading the Charge With Robotic Solutions
Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.