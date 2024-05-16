Piper Sandler Cuts Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Price Target to $31.00

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CHUY has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Chuy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Chuy’s Price Performance

Chuy’s stock opened at $27.66 on Monday. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $43.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.58 million, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.82.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Chuy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in Chuy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $872,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 115.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 20.1% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 251,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after buying an additional 42,063 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 69.7% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 657,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,392,000 after buying an additional 269,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

