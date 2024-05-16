Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $140.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HURN. StockNews.com downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $86.60 on Monday. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $77.99 and a 1 year high of $113.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.35. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $355.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $27,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,319 shares in the company, valued at $5,072,089.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Huron Consulting Group news, EVP Ernest W. Jr. Torain sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $27,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,089.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,380 shares of company stock worth $3,548,734 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HURN. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 26,500.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2,020.0% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

