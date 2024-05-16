Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,090,000 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the April 15th total of 7,260,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

In other Dynatrace news, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $107,765.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,001.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,085,190.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $107,765.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,001.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,067 shares of company stock valued at $1,368,368. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,515,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 11,824.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,411,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,545 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,264,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,246 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 670.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,815,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,162 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,868,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,205,000 after acquiring an additional 956,000 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $47.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 72.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.77. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $43.29 and a 12 month high of $61.41.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

