Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Downgraded by Evercore ISI to “In-Line”

Evercore ISI lowered shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $70.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EQR. Barclays cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Residential from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.22.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Equity Residential

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.3 %

Equity Residential stock opened at $67.57 on Monday. Equity Residential has a one year low of $52.57 and a one year high of $69.45. The stock has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.53.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Equity Residential had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.03%.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

In related news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $212,220.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,465.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $212,220.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at $636,465.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $261,795.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,264.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equity Residential

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,395,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,369,707,000 after purchasing an additional 372,181 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth $2,143,388,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,267,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,279,095,000 after acquiring an additional 381,236 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,598,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $709,349,000 after acquiring an additional 71,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,325,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,333,000 after purchasing an additional 516,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.