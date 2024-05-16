Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.
Oak Valley Bancorp Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of OVLY stock opened at $24.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.61. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.49 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The stock has a market cap of $203.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.36.
Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 35.34%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oak Valley Bancorp
About Oak Valley Bancorp
Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
