Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Oak Valley Bancorp Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of OVLY stock opened at $24.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.61. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.49 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The stock has a market cap of $203.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.36.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 35.34%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oak Valley Bancorp

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 376,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 44.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the period. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

