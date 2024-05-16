National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

National Western Life Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NWLI stock opened at $491.29 on Tuesday. National Western Life Group has a twelve month low of $260.00 and a twelve month high of $493.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $489.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $484.70. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.71.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported ($3.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $207.87 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 6.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Western Life Group

About National Western Life Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWLI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in National Western Life Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,414,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in National Western Life Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in National Western Life Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in National Western Life Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in National Western Life Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.