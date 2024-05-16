National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
National Western Life Group Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NWLI stock opened at $491.29 on Tuesday. National Western Life Group has a twelve month low of $260.00 and a twelve month high of $493.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $489.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $484.70. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.71.
National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported ($3.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $207.87 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 6.40%.
About National Western Life Group
National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.
