Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.88.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Methanex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Methanex from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Methanex from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Methanex from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Methanex Stock Performance

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $52.70 on Thursday. Methanex has a 1 year low of $38.18 and a 1 year high of $53.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.45.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.35. Methanex had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Methanex will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 31.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methanex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 346.5% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the first quarter worth about $45,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the first quarter worth about $178,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 40.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

