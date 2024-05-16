Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.85.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMB. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 926.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.
Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance
KMB opened at $134.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Kimberly-Clark has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $145.28.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.71%.
Kimberly-Clark Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
